NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.47 N/A -6.65 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 62 5.25 N/A 5.82 11.36

Demonstrates NuStar Energy L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3%

Volatility & Risk

NuStar Energy L.P.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 0.7 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

NuStar Energy L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50

NuStar Energy L.P.’s upside potential is 19.18% at a $32 consensus target price. Competitively Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a consensus target price of $70.38, with potential upside of 7.98%. The data provided earlier shows that NuStar Energy L.P. appears more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.