NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.61 N/A -6.65 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.11 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates NuStar Energy L.P. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -16.8% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that NuStar Energy L.P. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

NuStar Energy L.P. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

NuStar Energy L.P.’s upside potential is 11.97% at a $32 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NuStar Energy L.P. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 26.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.