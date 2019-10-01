NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Six Flags Entertainment New (SIX) Sellers Increased By 6.18% Their Shorts

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 107.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. NS’s profit would be $29.10M giving it 26.04 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, NuStar Energy L.P.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 188,949 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) had an increase of 6.18% in short interest. SIX’s SI was 5.87 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.18% from 5.53M shares previously. With 1.11M avg volume, 5 days are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX)’s short sellers to cover SIX’s short positions. The SI to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s float is 7.5%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 782,354 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 14.16% above currents $51.68 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NuStar Energy L.P. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 65.63 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management owns 6.04 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Ftb accumulated 181 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 1.67 million shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 0.1% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 30,129 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 22,716 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 34,031 shares or 0% of the stock. City Hldgs Company invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 14,955 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% stake. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,715 shares. Third Security Limited Liability Company has 145,200 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 3.56M shares. 16,053 are owned by Us National Bank & Trust De.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.