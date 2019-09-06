NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NuStar Energy L.P. has 9.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have NuStar Energy L.P. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing NuStar Energy L.P. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$32 is the average price target of NuStar Energy L.P., with a potential upside of 18.04%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 18.16%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that NuStar Energy L.P. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NuStar Energy L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P. has stronger performance than NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Risk & Volatility

NuStar Energy L.P. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.