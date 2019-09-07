NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.51 N/A -6.65 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.54 N/A 1.74 16.70

Table 1 demonstrates NuStar Energy L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

NuStar Energy L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuStar Energy L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

NuStar Energy L.P.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 18.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares and 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.