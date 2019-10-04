NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Silverbow Resorces (SBOW) Shorts Up By 6.35%

Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. SBOW’s SI was 149,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 140,100 shares previously. With 22,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s short sellers to cover SBOW’s short positions. The SI to Silverbow Resorces Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 6,515 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 65.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW); 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M

Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.27 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 107.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. NS’s profit would be $29.09M giving it 26.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, NuStar Energy L.P.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 45,978 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $105.94 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 0.73 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.