Nucor (NUE) Valuation Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Decreased Stake by $3.21 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Valmark Advisers Has Increased Position

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 430,012 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

