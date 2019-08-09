Nucor (NUE) Stake Held by Spc Financial Inc; Schweitzer (SWM) Position Has Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 25,873 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 15,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 620,440 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 370.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 120,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 152,749 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 32,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 76,427 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares to 288,066 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 361,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.09% or 54,098 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 1.38M shares. U S Invsts, Texas-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 59,646 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 87,657 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 90,010 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 58,350 shares stake. United Automobile Association reported 201,369 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 2,000 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 11,969 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 134,020 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 13,904 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 4.53 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has 8,240 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech owns 31,083 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 6,916 were reported by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 17,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pnc Group accumulated 0% or 2,265 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,605 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Lc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 387,300 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).