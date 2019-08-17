Nucor (NUE) Shares Declined While Wilsey Asset Management Upped Stake by $434,826; Biogen Common (BIIB) Holder Country Trust Bank Has Trimmed Position

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (BIIB) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 108,719 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 112,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 7,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 208,301 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 200,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.25M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bond (LQD) by 15,271 shares to 149,289 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation Common (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

