Nucor (NUE) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised Position; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position Upped by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,480 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 60,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.68 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.03M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.