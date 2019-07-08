Nucor (NUE) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Its Position by $501,352 as Market Valuation Declined; Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.10 Million as Stock Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 568 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 48.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,466 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 74,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 48,443 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Finance Svcs Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fernwood Investment Ltd holds 6,441 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability owns 1,648 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Com holds 22,617 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company owns 2,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,324 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 507,784 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A invested 0.16% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Raymond James Tru Na reported 9,823 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 470,507 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 429,342 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1.66 million shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 6,868 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor whacked at BAML on steel price pressure, few catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.20M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 15,525 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $100.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 12,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westwood Holdings Group Promotes Terry Forbes, CPA to Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Screeners Identify Good Opportunities for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westwood Fortifies Multi-Asset Franchise and Eyes Broader Expansion – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold WHG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 40,259 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 10,693 shares. 37,284 are owned by Parametric Associate Llc. Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 6,900 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 26,800 shares. 51,104 were reported by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. North Star Management Corp owns 76,475 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 386,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 107,152 shares. Amer Interest Gp, a New York-based fund reported 5,218 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Credit Suisse Ag has 6,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hendershot Investments holds 35,938 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.