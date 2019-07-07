Nucor (NUE) Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Decreased Position; Euclidean Technologies Management Holding in Big Lots (BIG) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 649,855 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Midas Corp reported 55,000 shares stake. Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 1% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 387,111 shares. Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc owns 446,878 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd holds 7,084 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 664,458 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 6,499 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 255,610 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,495 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Cornerstone holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 10,796 shares.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.61M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board has 53,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 320 shares. Mu Invs Communication Limited holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 97,100 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 95,421 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest holds 0.08% or 50,245 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,281 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 370,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Court Place Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,928 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4.89 million shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 32,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.05% or 93,360 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Cipher Capital Lp holds 8,940 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 155 shares stake.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Key Takeaways From Nucor’s Q4 Conference Call – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor Earnings: Solid Results, but These Things Bear Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US slaps duties on steel from Vietnam originally produced in South Korea, Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

