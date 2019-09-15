Nucor (NUE) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Horizon Investments Has Cut American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Holding by $826,735

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 33,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.96M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 7,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 6,734 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781,000, down from 13,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25 shares. Asset One Limited reported 179,454 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 52,378 shares. Raymond James & holds 449,843 shares. 18,890 were reported by Nomura. Savant Ltd accumulated 5,135 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability accumulated 6,987 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 54,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 67,034 shares. 81,118 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 74,079 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 73,831 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12,751 shares to 145,805 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 303,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,923 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Telemus Cap Ltd Company has 7,865 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability holds 7,925 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 0.01% stake. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.17% or 112,870 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability stated it has 24,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Llc stated it has 3,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Magellan Asset Mngmt reported 1.19M shares. Luminus Mngmt Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 231,844 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,320 shares. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 521,858 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,888 shares to 39,648 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,122 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

