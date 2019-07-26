Nucor (NUE) Share Value Declined While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $2.92 Million; Aviance Capital Partners Has Increased Its Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Holding by $304,965

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 488,150 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 02/04/2018 – The Verge: Waymo and Honda reportedly will build a self-driving delivery vehicle together; 25/05/2018 – Honda Named in Autotrader’s ’10-Best Non-luxury CPO Programs for 2018′; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 28/05/2018 – Honda puts winning formula to work with China’s CATL; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS U.S. MOVE ON POSSIBLE AUTO TARIFFS “ON EVEN FLIMSIER LOGICAL GROUNDS” THAN ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF HONDA MOTOR FOR “INTERLOCKING BRAKE SUPPORT STRUCTURE FOR SADDLE-TYPE VEHICLE”; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – HONDA SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -13 PCT Y/Y, VS -5.9 PCT IN FEB; 15/03/2018 – TOYOTA, HONDA TO ADOPT FUJITSU’S ENCRYPTION PLATFORM: NIKKEI; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,069 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.73 million, down from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04B market cap company. It closed at $56.2 lastly. It is down 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares to 30,928 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.