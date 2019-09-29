Nucor (NUE) Position Raised by Ls Investment Advisors Llc; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $541,800

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 75,936 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 68,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.09M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 6,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 907,225 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,789 shares to 123,997 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wi by 9,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,446 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Analyst Endorses ArcelorMittal: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US Steel Gets Burned by Updated Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management reported 8,861 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.07% or 14,194 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 1,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 22,664 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Buckhead Cap owns 5,165 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 106,607 shares stake. Ruggie Capital Grp reported 130 shares. Bartlett Lc reported 1,167 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 996,161 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants accumulated 10,061 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Nomura Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 95,252 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). invested in 190,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,750 shares to 115,115 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).