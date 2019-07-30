Nucor (NUE) Position Held by Wilsey Asset Management Inc; Tig Advisors Upped Its Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $1.41 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 7,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,301 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 200,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.33 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 1.69M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 337,676 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 58,832 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 15,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 176,000 shares. Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 388,081 shares. 52,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 58,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 4,924 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 633 shares in its portfolio. New Generation Ltd Liability Co has 2.44 million shares for 6.59% of their portfolio. 151,365 are held by Gabelli Funds Llc. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

