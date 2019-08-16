Nucor (NUE) Position Boosted by Park National Corp; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Lowered Holding

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 537,741 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 30,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 945,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.37M, down from 975,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $203.25. About 1.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,522 shares to 3,591 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,653 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.