Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Holding by $579,755; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $609,000

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 694,232 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 27,946 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 38,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 543,812 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Management Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,397 shares or 0.25% of the stock. The Virginia-based Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stifel holds 0.53% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 5,095 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 992,118 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,845 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 1,532 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 157,274 shares. Seatown Pte accumulated 60,910 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 2.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiedemann Lc has 3,750 shares. Moreover, Regal Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,565 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,540 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 48,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,781 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,406 shares to 45,492 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,147 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).