Nucor (NUE) Holding Maintained by Petroleum & Resources Corp; Zazove Associates Increased Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 134.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 4.02 million shares traded or 58.88% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 268,016 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,719 are held by Parsons Cap Inc Ri. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 188,222 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Limited Com holds 6,414 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Llc reported 4,000 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 27,162 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Citizens Northern invested in 22,149 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware stated it has 20,033 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.07% or 66,349 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 56,682 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 6.35 million shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 43,769 shares. 318,036 are owned by Sfe Counsel. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & owns 10,557 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial holds 1,000 shares. Comm Commercial Bank owns 36,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Addison Capital has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Manhattan Com owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,672 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,346 shares. M Securities stated it has 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 484,338 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 10,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider Baker James C bought $305,234.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).