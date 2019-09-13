Nucor (NUE) Holding Maintained by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Upped Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 224,090 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24 million, up from 207,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,400 shares as the company's stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5,755 shares to 351,045 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,000 shares to 490 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.