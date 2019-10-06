Nucor (NUE) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Its Holding by $404,305; Oppenheimer & Close Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.85 Million

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 7,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 104,112 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, down from 111,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 1.58M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 28,813 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,664 shares. 270 are held by Parkside Natl Bank Tru. Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 4,591 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc invested in 0.15% or 31,127 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% or 107,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks owns 24,216 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Company owns 619 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 6,028 were reported by Zeke Cap Limited. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4.79 million shares in its portfolio. 23,570 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 25 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,060 shares to 100,185 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IWS).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Is Nucor looking to appoint an independent board chairman? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $310.69M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow’s nearly 300-point fall led by losses for Dow Inc., Cisco stocks – MarketWatch” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why this Silicon Valley exec chose to lead major Houston-based software co. – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Limited accumulated 98,644 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Holt Ltd Llc Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,370 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Leuthold Limited Co has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 171,829 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 1.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,184 were accumulated by Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd. Portland Advsr Ltd holds 5,551 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp has 30,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0.9% or 254,923 shares. Sageworth Communication holds 504 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2.35 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw & Com invested in 603,726 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jones Finance Cos Lllp reported 6,253 shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.