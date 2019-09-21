Nucor (NUE) Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Holding; Fisher Asset Management Holding in Meritage Homes (MTH) Trimmed by $6.06 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 118,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.71M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 556,487 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 80,522 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 65,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 3.93M shares traded or 88.94% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nucor (NUE) Names Lieutenant General Nadja Y. West to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Steel Dynamics, Nucor Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura reported 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Foster Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 4,805 shares. 28,813 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers Trust accumulated 6,653 shares. Korea Inv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 139,125 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication reported 30.45M shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 21,895 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Verity Asset Management holds 0.37% or 6,028 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rothschild Corporation Il accumulated 23,570 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp owns 3,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meritage Homes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The exurbs are back – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Stock Up 16% Today After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 100 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 13,095 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 355,142 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank And has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 64 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 104,344 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 7,640 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt reported 35,489 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.