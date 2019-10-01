Nucor (NUE) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Its Holding by $539,275 as Stock Declined; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position Maintained by Terril Brothers Inc

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 2.05M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 382,542 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. Nickles Robert Clark Jr had bought 128 shares worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. 218 shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT, worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30. Denny Michael B. had bought 670 shares worth $19,939.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 49,724 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 27,611 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp stated it has 138,248 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.03% or 24,657 shares. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 216,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 6,119 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.43 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 23,804 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 119,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,296 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1,686 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 650 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 39,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 518,110 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bank To Honor First Responders With “First In Excellence Awards” At Charles Schwab Challenge – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares To Present At The 2019 Gulf South Bank Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,530 were accumulated by Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Com. Valley Advisers holds 2,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. South State invested in 46,157 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 13,379 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.77% stake. Eqis Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 9,946 shares. State Street has 18.48 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 49,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors LP owns 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 409,259 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 134 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Captrust Advsr holds 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 48,680 shares. 285,228 are owned by Chevy Chase. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co owns 25,397 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nucor (NUE) Guides Q3 EPS Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “US Steel Gets Burned by Updated Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.