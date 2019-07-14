Nucor (NUE) Holder Delphi Management Has Lowered Its Position by $344,404; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Regis Management Co Lowered Holding

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,188 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 31,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.91 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 486,042 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.27 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.17M for 10.69 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

