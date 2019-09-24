Nucor (NUE) EPS Estimated At $1.03; Wedgewood Partners Cut Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake

Analysts expect Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $1.30 EPS change or 55.79% from last quarter’s $2.33 EPS. NUE’s profit would be $312.25 million giving it 12.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Nucor Corporation’s analysts see -18.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 2.87 million shares traded or 39.38% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Charles Schwab (SCHW) stake by 89.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 810,598 shares as Charles Schwab (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 98,400 shares with $3.95M value, down from 908,998 last quarter. Charles Schwab now has $55.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B

Among 9 analysts covering The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. The Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 4.86% above currents $42.58 stock price. The Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wood.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.05% or 16,797 shares. Theleme Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.38% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Btim Corp holds 0% or 7,430 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Co owns 0.75% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 78,739 shares. Wafra holds 0.4% or 298,924 shares. Allen Investment Management Lc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.65 million shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Alps holds 8,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 225,977 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.22% or 61,985 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 1.31 million are owned by Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Ltd. First Foundation Advisors has 47,775 shares. Pnc Services Gp has 434,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 15.89 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A.. Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,698 were reported by Regions Financial Corp. Moreover, Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 16,300 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 80,522 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 259,304 shares. Lsv Asset reported 7,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.09M shares. Hills Comml Bank & owns 20,045 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 41,269 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.79 million shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.03 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 7.44 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 6.56% above currents $52.86 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight”. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17.

