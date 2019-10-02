Nucor (NUE) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 145 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 148 trimmed and sold stock positions in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 41.06 million shares, up from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 111 Increased: 101 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $1.30 EPS change or 55.79% from last quarter’s $2.33 EPS. NUE’s profit would be $312.25M giving it 12.24 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Nucor Corporation’s analysts see -18.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 2.05M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL

The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 270,687 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has declined 14.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.65 million for 12.40 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.26 million shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 46,777 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 95,612 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 2.72% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 513,873 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 231,163 are held by Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co holds 4,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,895 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt stated it has 43,000 shares. 92,314 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 33,714 shares. 567,366 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Brown Advisory Inc reported 4,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 1.74 million shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce reported 9,086 shares. U S Global accumulated 12,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Maverick Capital Ltd reported 111,660 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hills National Bank And Trust Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Oakworth Inc invested in 830 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 11.74% above currents $50.41 stock price. Nucor had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5900 target.

