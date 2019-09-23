Nucor (NUE) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Jane Street Group Has Lifted Ventas (Call) (VTR) Position By $918,000

Analysts expect Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $1.30 EPS change or 55.79% from last quarter’s $2.33 EPS. NUE’s profit would be $312.25 million giving it 12.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Nucor Corporation’s analysts see -18.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 3.94 million shares traded or 92.54% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance

Jane Street Group Llc increased Ventas Inc (Call) (VTR) stake by 35.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 13,500 shares as Ventas Inc (Call) (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 51,200 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 37,700 last quarter. Ventas Inc (Call) now has $26.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 4.74M shares traded or 142.21% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 24,905 shares to 8,495 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) stake by 22,352 shares and now owns 15,555 shares. Pepsico Inc (Put) (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -3.91% below currents $72.21 stock price. Ventas had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 17.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 15,290 shares. The New York-based M&R Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc reported 144,820 shares. Cap International Ca has invested 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 830 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Cleararc Capital owns 5,524 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 1.44 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.91% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cap Guardian Trust holds 57,116 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 6,065 shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 74,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hills Bankshares Tru Communication has invested 0.29% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1.08M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 4,714 shares. Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 25,009 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 567,366 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 24,475 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 735,152 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 43,468 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 11,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5,135 are owned by Savant Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 89,204 shares. Clear Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 210,272 shares.