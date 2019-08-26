Nucor Corporation (NUE) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Contrasting side by side

Since Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) are part of the Steel & Iron industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation 56 0.57 N/A 7.47 7.28 Worthington Industries Inc. 38 0.51 N/A 2.60 15.46

Table 1 highlights Nucor Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Worthington Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nucor Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nucor Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Worthington Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nucor Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2% Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nucor Corporation’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Worthington Industries Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nucor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Worthington Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Nucor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Worthington Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nucor Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nucor Corporation has an average target price of $56.67, and a 19.38% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nucor Corporation and Worthington Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 49.3%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Nucor Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96% Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44%

For the past year Nucor Corporation was less bullish than Worthington Industries Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Nucor Corporation beats Worthington Industries Inc.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.