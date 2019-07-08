Nucor Corporation (NUE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nucor Corporation has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Nucor Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.74% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nucor Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nucor Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation N/A 56 6.86 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Nucor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nucor Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

$58 is the average target price of Nucor Corporation, with a potential upside of 5.63%. The peers have a potential upside of 41.24%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Nucor Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nucor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -2.75% -5.23% -10.42% -12.6% -12.57% 5.91% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Nucor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nucor Corporation are 3.4 and 1.6. Competitively, Nucor Corporation’s peers have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nucor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nucor Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Nucor Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, Nucor Corporation’s peers are 51.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Nucor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nucor Corporation’s peers beat Nucor Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.