Nucor Corporation (NUE) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Comparing side by side

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation 56 0.59 N/A 7.47 7.28 ArcelorMittal 19 0.18 N/A 4.29 3.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nucor Corporation and ArcelorMittal. ArcelorMittal is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nucor Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nucor Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nucor Corporation and ArcelorMittal.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2% ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Nucor Corporation’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ArcelorMittal is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nucor Corporation are 3.4 and 1.6. Competitively, ArcelorMittal has 1.4 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nucor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Analyst Ratings

Nucor Corporation and ArcelorMittal Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00

$56.67 is Nucor Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nucor Corporation and ArcelorMittal are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 3.3% respectively. 0.7% are Nucor Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.8% of ArcelorMittal’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96% ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95%

For the past year Nucor Corporation has 4.96% stronger performance while ArcelorMittal has -23.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats ArcelorMittal on 12 of the 11 factors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.