Nucor Corp. (NUE) Stake Has Upped by Opus Investment Management Inc; Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 11,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 80,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, down from 91,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 1.73 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 876,099 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 199,526 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $96.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

