Nucor Corp. (NUE) Share Value Declined While Opus Investment Management Lifted Stake by $870,000; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined While Electron Capital Partners Increased Stake by $61.38 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.09M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 3.14M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 345 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 3,922 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs reported 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Whittier Co accumulated 2,301 shares. 144,424 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. West Oak Llc holds 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 71 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 4,000 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 350 are owned by Optimum Advisors. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.06% or 379,536 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 4,857 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 131,411 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 8,861 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 1.90 million shares stake.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor (NUE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Fair Value Of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.