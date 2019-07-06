Nucor Com (NUE) Market Value Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Its Position; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increases Position in Shaw Communications Class B (SJR)

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 26,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,420 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46M, down from 480,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, up from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 328,699 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.08% or 5.54M shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank And reported 25,708 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 117,929 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com owns 95,421 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Srb has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Riverhead Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation reported 175 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Parkside Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 12,132 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ledyard Bancorporation reported 4,782 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 158,974 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Q1 revenues rise Y/Y but fall Q/Q alongside steel price – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Steel Dynamics Warns For Q2 Steel Shipments – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor -3% after forecasting Q1 earnings below expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.18 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 12,652 shares to 41,130 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 23,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 122,110 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $26.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).