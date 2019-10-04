NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuCana plc and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 156,690,997.57% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 279,777,777.78% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential is 214.47% at a $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 39.63%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NuCana plc seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 18.9% respectively. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.