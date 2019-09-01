NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NuCana plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuCana plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc has a consensus price target of $20, and a 120.26% upside potential. Competitively VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 3,132.92%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NuCana plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are held by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year NuCana plc was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.