NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuCana plc and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 111.19% for NuCana plc with consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 711.25% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year NuCana plc has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.