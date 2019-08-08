NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NuCana plc and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 112.97% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 80.3%. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.