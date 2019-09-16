NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 102.86 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 126.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.