NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 674.13 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NuCana plc and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 150.94%. Competitively the average target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 78.69% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NuCana plc is looking more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than NuCana plc

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.