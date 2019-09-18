NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see NuCana plc and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc. Its rival Neurotrope Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NuCana plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential currently stands at 153.16% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Neurotrope Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.