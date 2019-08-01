NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NuCana plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 247.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.9% of NuCana plc shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year NuCana plc had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.