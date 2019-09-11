NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential is 111.19% at a $20 average price target.

The shares of both NuCana plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 57.1% respectively. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

On 3 of the 5 factors NuCana plc beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.