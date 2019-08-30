NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are contrasting NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NuCana plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc has a 125.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 587.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than NuCana plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.