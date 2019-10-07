NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 157,649,938.80% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 75,520,317.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential is 205.34% at a $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 0%. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year NuCana plc was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.