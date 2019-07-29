NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights NuCana plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.9% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year NuCana plc had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.