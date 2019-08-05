NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 5.63 N/A -1.02 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NuCana plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 228.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.