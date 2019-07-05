NuCana plc (NCNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.58 N/A -3.97 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 38.9% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year NuCana plc has 2.28% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

NuCana plc beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.