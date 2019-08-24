NuCana plc (NCNA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights NuCana plc and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and Vaxart Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc has a consensus price target of $20, and a 161.44% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 34.2%. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year NuCana plc has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.