NuCana plc (NCNA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparison side by side

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NuCana plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NuCana plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is NuCana plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 120.26%. Competitively TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 263.64%. Based on the data delivered earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NuCana plc

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.