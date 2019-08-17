NuCana plc (NCNA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NuCana plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuCana plc and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than NuCana plc

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.